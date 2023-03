Titled Preparato (Prepared), this deliciously sweet, partially abstract mural of a mother and her era-traversing child is by Dutch duo Telmo Pieper and Miel Krutzmann (aka Telmo Miel). The work was produced for the 2018 edition of FestiWall, a local street-art festival terminated in 2019.

Beside it is an abstract mural by Russian artist Alexey Luka, also produced for FestiWall in 2018.