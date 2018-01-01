Welcome to Catania
Catania’s historic core is a Unesco-listed wonder, where black-and-white palazzi tower over sweeping baroque piazzas. One minute you’re scanning the skyline from a dizzying dome, the next contemporary art in an 18th-century convent. Beneath it all are the ancient ruins of a town with over 2700 candles on its birthday cake. Indeed, food is another local forte. This is the home of Sicily's iconic pasta alla Norma and the extraordinary La Pescheria market.
Keeping an eye on it all is Catania's skyscraping frenemy, Mt Etna, a powerful presence that adds another layer of intensity and beauty to Sicily's second-biggest city.
Top experiences in Catania
Amazing hotels and hostels
Catania activities
Etna and Taormina Full-Day Tour from Catania
Our guide will pick you up from your hotel and, on the way up to Rifugio Sapienza (1920 mamsl), you will stop in certain view points. You will receive all the information you need about the history and the territory of the volcano and visit the sites of the last eruptions and the old Silvestri Craters.From Rifugio Sapienza, you will be able to choose if you wish to continue by doing some trekking in one of the nature paths of “Parco dell’Etna”, up to 2000 m, or if you wish to buy the Etna high altitude option. If you choose this option, you will reach 2504 meters by cable car and you will then continue with special 4x4 minibuses and arrive at Torre del Filosofo, (2900 meters). From here it will be possible to admire the great central crater, the South-East crater and the historical lava flows that characterize the landscape of Etna, in a scenery stretching right down to the sea. With the alpinist guides (which speak Italian and English), you will visit the places where the life of the volcano flourishes, in full safety. You will return to Rifugio Sapienza by minibus and cable car.You will then explore a lava cave with helmets and torches. Before heading towards Taormina, you will stop at a famous organic farm, in Zafferana, for a delicious sampling of honey, wine, oil and other typical products. On the way to Taormina, you will stop at the wonderful “Isola Bella”, a Wildlife Reserve considered the “pearl of the Ionian sea” for its natural beauty, where it will be possible to bathe in its marvelous crystal clear waters. After lunch (not included in the price) you will dedicate the afternoon to visiting the picturesque town of Taormina. Along the main road of this town, Corso Umberto, with the Messina Gate below and the Catania Gate on the mountain side, you will admire the most important monuments: Palazzo Corvaja (The Corvaja Palace) (Museum of Arts and Folk Traditions*), the Teatro Antico* (The Old Theatre), Piazza IX Aprile, the Torre dell’orologio (The Clock Tower), the Cattedrale Fortezza (The Fortress Cathedral), the Badia Vecchia (The Old Abbey), and the Palazzo Duca di Santo Stefano (The Duke of Saint Stephen Palace), and much more. It will also be possible to go shopping in the exclusive shops which alternate with workshops.
Gastronomic Street Food Tour of Catania
The walking tour offers you a historical overview of the city, of the alleys and the squares of the old town, whilst giving you the chance to sample some of its culinary delights. You will meet your guide right in the city centre of Catania in Piazza Duomo, where you will visit the Cathedral, a jewel of Sicilian Baroque and UNESCO heritage. From here you will head to the quaint fish market, better known as "la pescheria", where you will taste local cheeses, olives and some exquisite oil. If you prefer fish to meat, at the pescheria you will taste the best mixed fried fish of the city: everything is clearly ultra fresh! The city tour continues along via Crociferi, famous for its churches and its importance in the procession for the Festa of Sant'Agata, the patron saint of the city. Following, via Etnea, the main street of Catania, you will arrive at Piazza Stesicoro, home to the Roman amphitheater excavated in the early twentieth century. A short stroll and you will reach the famous Bar Savia, which serves the best arancini in Catania, while at the Bakery Pacini the much-loved cipollina awaits you (a specialty of Catania made with puff pastry, tomato, onion, mozzarella and ham). Crossing "la fiera" - as is the local name for the biggest market of the city - you will arrive at the finest kiosk of Catania: the Chiosco Costa. Here you will taste the typical fizzy drink made from fresh Selz and syrups, all freshly prepared. Next stop the port, where a mixed plate of meat, horsemeat meatballs barbecued on hot coals, and the legendary cipollata (spring onions wrapped with bacon) all await you. Last stop will be dedicated to the local sweets: during winter you will have Cannolo with ricotta, cassatella (ricotta local pastry) and an almonds based dessert. During the summer you will have one of the best sicilian granita with brioche. At the end of the tour, your local guide will give you the card "The Streets of the Elephant" as a reminder of all the key stops of the Street Food tour, with all the different foods tasted on the streets of Catania city centre. The elephant is one of the most important symbols of the city and it is not by accident that you will see in Piazza Duomo the famous elephant statue, restored to its former splendor after recent restoration work.
Syracuse Ortigia and Noto Day Trip from Catania
The first stop of this excursion will be the archaeological park of Neapolis (from Greek, “new city”), which is the most representative area of the ancient Greek city, where you will admire the majority of classical monuments of Greek and Roman Syracuse.From the large green spaces, walking through an old Roman street, you can get to many important archaeological monuments. This includes the Greek theater (used for classical performances), the Roman amphitheater, the Latomie with the Ear of Dyonisius and Cordary’s cave, the Ara of Ierone and The Church of San Nicolò ai Cordari.The tour will continue with a visit to the Ortygia Island, the heart of Syracuse. See Greek temples, Christian churches, Arabian streets and other important old palaces. You will visit The Arethusa Fountain and the Duomo square, surrounded by some beautiful baroque palaces.After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, considered a true "open air museum" and declared to be a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. In this unique town, known for its Sicilian Baroque style, it will be possible to admire the many palaces and churches that are together known as the "stone garden." Enjoy a walk along the main street, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, before wrapping up the tour.
Mount Etna Nature Hike, Lava Cave Tour from Catania
At 9:00am, you'll be picked up at your accommodation with our 4-wheel drive. You'll reach the altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level. From there, you'll enjoy a moderate hike for a duration of approximately 3 hours to admire the fascinating landscape of the Valle del Bove depression and it's moon like desert which is an old caldera from where we will have a breathtaking view of the smoking craters of Mount Etna and the surrounding landscapes facing the lonian sea. Your tour also includes an exploration of a lava tube, an experience that takes you to unique locations in Etna's most spectacular lava tube caves, a natural phenomena created when the surface lava solidified but magma continued to flow in tunnels. You'll be dropped off at your accommodation at 3:30pm.
Etna Half Day Trip
Begin the day with a pickup from meeting point in Catania. Move towards the slopes of the volcano, crossing old villages full of history and tradition. See natural paths in the Etna Park area and walk on the edge of extinct craters to better understand the structure of the volcano and its eruption life-cycle.Explore a cave shaped by an old lava flow and safely equipped with ropes, flash-lights and helmets. Climb up old lava flows in the 4x4 to reach the magnificent sight of the Bove Valley. Enjoy amazing panoramic views on the mountain top where everyday is different. Colors, perfumes, flora and fauna completely change with the seasons, offering unforgettable scenarios. Great for all levels of experience, this excursion guarantees fun the whole family, including kids and friends.
Etna Nature and Flavors Half-Day Tour
Our guide will pick you up from your hotel and, on the way up to Rifugio Sapienza (1920 mamsl), you will stop in certain view points. You will receive all the information you need about the history and the territory of the volcano. You will stop at a famous organic farm, in Zafferana, for a delicious sampling of honey, wine, oil and other typical products. You will then explore a lava cave with helmets and torches untill to arrive in Rifugio Sapienza.From Rifugio Sapienza, you will be able to choose to continue the journey by doing some trekking on one of the nature paths of “Parco dell’Etna”, up to 2000m. If you wish to buy the Etna high altitude option, you will reach 2504 meters by cable car and you will then continue with special 4x4 minibuses and arrive at Torre del Filosofo, (2900 meters). From here it will be possible to admire the great Central crater, the South-East crater and the historical lava flows that characterize the landscape of Etna, in a scenery stretching right down to the sea. With the alpinist guides (which speak Italian and English) you will visit the places where the life of the volcano flourishes, in full safety. You will return to Rifugio Sapienza by minibus and cable car.return to the hotel.