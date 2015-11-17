Welcome to Palermo
Centuries of dizzying highs and crushing lows have formed a complex metropolis. Here, crumbling staircases lead to gilded ballrooms and guarded locals harbour hearts of gold. Just don't be fooled. Despite its noisy streets, Sicily’s largest city is a shy beast, rewarding the inquisitive with citrus-filled cloisters, stucco-laced chapels and vintage stores filled with the threads of faded aristocrats. Add to this Italy’s biggest opera house and an ever-growing number of vibrant, new-school eateries and bars and you might just find yourself suddenly, unexpectedly in love.
Palermo Street Food Walking Tour
In the morning, meet your guide at Piazza Verdi, home to Teatro Massimo, Italy’s largest opera house. Receive a special ‘foodie’s passport’, and listen as your guide explains that it will be stamped after each tasting, creating a personalized souvenir of your small-group food tour. Then, begin your gastronomic jaunt through Palermo. Wind through the web of alleyways that make up Mercato di Capo and Vucciria Market. Breathe in the heavenly aromas that waft through the air and browse the stalls, which are piled high with regional fare.As you walk, listen to your guide share the secrets of Sicilian street cuisine and explain the history of the city, while pointing out notable monuments including the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which, should you wish, you can choose to enter (own expense). Savor snacks from several street vendors and stop into local bakeries and traditional inns as part of your educational epicurean experience. During the tour, try five different Sicilian specialties, such as arancine (stuffed rice balls) and panelle (chickpea fritters), as well as sipping on a sweet local wine.Top it all off with a lip-smacking local dessert, such as an icy granita (a frozen slushy dessert), ice cream or cannoli (fried pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta and other ingredients). During summer months (June to September), the tour concludes after three hours at Piazza San Domenico.If your tour takes place between October and May, continue your culinary quest for another hour, during which you’ll see the famous Baroque buildings of Quattro Canti and the Florentine fountain at Piazza Pretoria, before moving onto Ballarò Street Market, a favorite among locals. Sated and satisfied from all the food, you'll then visit the Cathedral of Palermo, where your tour concludes. Please note: In the special requirements field at check out, please advise of any dietary restrictions or food allergies; substitutions may be accommodated with advance notice.
Erice, Segesta Day Tour from Palermo with Sicilian Lunch
Meet your tour leader in central Palermo and head for the hills towards two beautiful towns in Sicily’s wild west. After a relaxing journey in a comfortable air-conditioned vehicle, stop at Erice, an isolated medieval town perched high on top of Mt Erice. Listen as your tour leader reveals Erice’s fascinating backstory. Legend suggests that Erice was founded by the indigenous Elymian people, who were believed to be Trojan exiles. Admire the breathtaking vistas of sweeping valleys and wander around the maze of Mediterranean lanes. Venture into some of the town’s pastry shops, which are known for their mouthwatering selections of specialty sweets, such as marzipan candies and almond and pistachio pastries.Travel to a Sicilian olive oil estate and tuck into a typical Sicilian lunch that features fresh local produce such as cheese, olives and pasta. Savor samples of olive oil and wine, which are also produced locally.After lunch, continue to Segesta, another city connected to the ancient Elymian people. Pay the admission fee to enter the archaeological site independently. Explore the ancient ruins at your leisure, marveling at the unfinished Doric temple, which dates back to the 5th century BC and at panoramic vistas of the rolling hills. Please note that your tour leader will not accompany you inside the site, but he or she will be able to share information about its highlights and history.Afterward, settle back into your seat for a scenic drive back to central Palermo, where your tour concludes.
Palermo Walking Tour and Street Food
During the 3 hours you will appreciate the street food in the old markets of Palermo which represent a true mix of culture, customs and food tradition. The Capo market, the Ballarò market and the Vucciria market are the oldest and most popular areas of Palermo in which the richness of the artistic treasures of Palermo join the gastronomy and street food.You will have the opportunity to taste some specialties from Palermo including the distinctive flavors of the street food, the "sfincione" (dough topped with onion, cheese, bread crumbs, tomato and oregano), the "panelle" (fried chickpea flour), the "crocché" (potatoes crochettes), the "arancine" stuffed with meat or butter (ball of rice stuffed), caponata (eggplants with tomatoes, capers, onions and olives) and a little cannolo (dessert filled with a cream containing ricotta).
Private Arrival Transfer: Palermo Airport to Hotel
When you land at Falcone–Borsellino Airport (formally, Palermo Falcone Borsellino International Airport), your private driver will meet you at the arrivals hall — simply look for the sign with your name. Then relax on the drive straight to your Palermo hotel in the comfort of a private sedan or minivan, depending on the size of your group.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from Falcone-Borsellino Airport to your Palermo accommodation, you will need to advise your flight details and your Palermo hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per vehicle.
Agrigento Day Trip from Palermo
Meet your tour leader in central Palermo and depart by air-conditioned vehicle. Relax on the journey towards Agrigento, a city on Sicily’s south coast.Listen as your tour leader explains the history of Agrigento and the ancient Greek city of Akragas. During its heyday, Akragas was the most prosperous and important settlement on the island of Sicily and beautiful remnants of its past glory are still visible today.On arrival, head to the Archaeological Museum of Agrigento, which showcases valuable and revealing artifacts from ancient times. Pay the admission fee to gain entry and discover more about the life of Greek settlers. Your time here is spent independently, leaving you free to examine the exhibits that interest you the most. Make your way around the statues, pottery and ancient remains before meeting back up with your tour leader at the prearranged time.After getting to grips with the history of this once powerful city, break for lunch (own expense). Then, marvel at the beauty of the UNESCO-listed Valley of the Temples, a vast archaeological zone that contains well-preserved monuments from the ancient city. Pay the admission fee, then head inside to explore independently, viewing numerous temples including the famous Temple of Concord (Tempio della Concordia), an immaculately preserved 5th-century structure.Come late afternoon, hop on the vehicle for the drive back to Palermo, where your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the start point.
Sicilian Cooking Class in Palermo
If you have a passion for food, and you would like to learn how to prepare Sicilian dishes using traditional methods, then this is the perfect cooking class for you.The taste of Sicilian typical dishes has been strongly influenced by many different cultures such as Spanish, Greek and Arabian. The results is a beautiful blend of the different styles and flavors found nowhere else in Italy.Learn how to cook true Sicilian food with this cooking class from your personal local cook and food lovers who introduce you to the best of Palermo's local food and wines. All dishes you learn to make are based on the most renowned Sicilian recipes, with a focus on pasta, fresh fish/meat, vegetable dishes and delectable deserts, always using the freshest seasonal ingredients.The cooking classes is limited to a maximum of 15 participants to ensure you receive a unique personal experience from the Chef. Courses are held in a typical 18th century home very near the old fresh food market, Vucciria, so be prepared for a fascinating journey through Sicilian culture and food set in a beautiful location.