Palermo Street Food Walking Tour

In the morning, meet your guide at Piazza Verdi, home to Teatro Massimo, Italy’s largest opera house. Receive a special ‘foodie’s passport’, and listen as your guide explains that it will be stamped after each tasting, creating a personalized souvenir of your small-group food tour. Then, begin your gastronomic jaunt through Palermo. Wind through the web of alleyways that make up Mercato di Capo and Vucciria Market. Breathe in the heavenly aromas that waft through the air and browse the stalls, which are piled high with regional fare.As you walk, listen to your guide share the secrets of Sicilian street cuisine and explain the history of the city, while pointing out notable monuments including the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which, should you wish, you can choose to enter (own expense). Savor snacks from several street vendors and stop into local bakeries and traditional inns as part of your educational epicurean experience. During the tour, try five different Sicilian specialties, such as arancine (stuffed rice balls) and panelle (chickpea fritters), as well as sipping on a sweet local wine.Top it all off with a lip-smacking local dessert, such as an icy granita (a frozen slushy dessert), ice cream or cannoli (fried pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta and other ingredients). During summer months (June to September), the tour concludes after three hours at Piazza San Domenico.If your tour takes place between October and May, continue your culinary quest for another hour, during which you’ll see the famous Baroque buildings of Quattro Canti and the Florentine fountain at Piazza Pretoria, before moving onto Ballarò Street Market, a favorite among locals. Sated and satisfied from all the food, you'll then visit the Cathedral of Palermo, where your tour concludes. Please note: In the special requirements field at check out, please advise of any dietary restrictions or food allergies; substitutions may be accommodated with advance notice.