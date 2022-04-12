©Luca Lorenzelli/Shutterstock

Stresa

Perhaps more than any other Lake Maggiore town, Stresa, with a ringside view of sunrise over the lake, captures the lake's prevailing air of elegance and bygone decadence. This is most evident in the string of belle-époque confections along the waterfront, a legacy of the town’s easy access from Milan, which has made it a favourite for artists and writers since the late 19th century.

People still stream into Stresa to meander along its promenade (the lungolago) and explore the little hive of cobbled streets in its old centre.

Explore Stresa

  • L

    Lungolago di Stresa

    For the best passeggiata (afternoon stroll) on Lake Maggiore head for Stresa, where a 2km-long lakeside promenade meanders through florid gardens and past…

  • G

    Giardino Botanico Alpinia

    More than 1000 alpine and subalpine species flourish in this 4-hectare botanical garden set partway up Monte Mottarone. It was founded in 1934 and…

  • P

    Parco della Villa Pallavicino

    An easy 1km walk southeast of central Stresa along the SS33 main road, the Pallavicino is a 19th-century neoclassical villa set in banked lakeside grounds…

