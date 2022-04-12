Perhaps more than any other Lake Maggiore town, Stresa, with a ringside view of sunrise over the lake, captures the lake's prevailing air of elegance and bygone decadence. This is most evident in the string of belle-époque confections along the waterfront, a legacy of the town’s easy access from Milan, which has made it a favourite for artists and writers since the late 19th century.

People still stream into Stresa to meander along its promenade (the lungolago) and explore the little hive of cobbled streets in its old centre.