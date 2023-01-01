Giardino Botanico Alpinia

More than 1000 alpine and subalpine species flourish in this 4-hectare botanical garden set partway up Monte Mottarone. It was founded in 1934 and profiles trees and shrubs from as far away as China and Japan against a backdrop of fine lake views. If the Stresa–Mottarone cable car is operating, the easiest access is via the Alpino midstation. Otherwise, the gardens are a 10km drive from Stresa; check whether the bus is running from the tourist office (single €3, 30 minutes).