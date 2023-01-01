Villa della Porta Bozzolo

Lake Maggiore

In the unassuming town of Casalzuigno, about 9km east of Laveno, generations of nobles have swanned about the magnificent gardens of Villa della Porta Bozzolo, completed in 1690. The grand, two-storey building, surrounded by various outbuildings, has a calm, self-assured feel. Inside, the ballroom and upstairs gallery are richly decorated with frescoes. Don't miss the cool, dark library with stile liberty chandeliers and 18th-century walnut book cabinets.

Outside, fine Italianate gardens with viewpoints and statuary add to the grandeur, particularly the 1000 species of roses – one of the most important collections of its kind. There's a decent restaurant with terrace seating on site.

