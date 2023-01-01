Mercato di Luino

The otherwise sleepy town of Luino becomes a consumer madhouse on market day. This is no ordinary local flea market but rather an enormous bazaar that was first held in 1535 and today sees some 370 stands filling the old town centre. You'll find everything from local cheese to vintage threads, and bargain-hunters come from as far away as the Netherlands.

Unless you arrive very early, don't try driving. Extra ferry services from the other side of the lake run on market day; or catch a bus or train.