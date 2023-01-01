Set in the lush grounds of the Toeplitz estate, the Museo Castiglioni houses a surprising collection of ethnographic works. The Castiglioni brothers devoted their lives to archaeological research, and their travels among the Maasai, the Tuareg and the Nubians led to the creation of this small but fascinating museum. Exhibitions touch on the social customs, rituals, and lifestyles of often overlooked peoples, and photos, tools and headdresses help bring the displays to life.

Another highlight is the collection of exquisite prehistoric rock engravings the brothers helped discover in the Saharan basin. Afterwards, you can take a stroll amid the surrounding greenery of the Parco Toeplitz, a tranquil pocket outside of Varese. It's located roughly 4km north of the centre – an easy detour if you're headed up to Santa Maria del Monte.