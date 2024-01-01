A magnificent 17th-century villa that houses the provincial government. In the late 1800s, it was transformed into a grand hotel, and hosted luminaries such as Giuseppe Verdi. Fountains, statues and elegant paths dot the English-style gardens, which is a fine setting for a stroll. It's located about 1.5km west of the centre.
Villa Recalcati
Lake Maggiore & Around
