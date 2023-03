Stefano Boeri’s ‘Vertical Forest’ consists of two high-rise apartment blocks whose many reinforced balconies overflow with around 700 trees and 20,000 shrubs and plants. The award-winning, sustainable design not only generates huge amounts of CO₂, it also helps to mitigate pollution and moderate internal temperatures and noise. The project was so successful that Boeri is now designing a forest city in Liuzhou, China.