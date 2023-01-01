Piazza Gae Aulenti

Join locals sightseeing at this landmark square named after Italy's most famous female architect. The linchpin of Milan’s Porta Nuova regeneration project, the piazza curves around a huge reflecting pool and is ringed with stunning modern architecture, including Cesar Pelli’s Unicredit Tower and Michele de Lucchi’s pod-like pavilion with Stefano Boeri’s Bosco Verticale visible across Studio Giorgetta’s ‘Library of Trees’, a new park inspired by botanic gardens.