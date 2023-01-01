Lombardy’s regional headquarters, this glinting, 161m, glass-and-steel skyscraper was the city’s first audacious step towards the contemporary skyline that now characterises Porta Nuova. Designed by New York’s Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, its undulating form is meant to echo the sinuous rivers and hills of the Lombard countryside. At its center is an impressive eye-shaped piazza topped by a transparent, lattice-work canopy, while on its 39th floor is a public viewing gallery offering some of the best views over the city.