Biblioteca degli Alberi

Against a backdrop of shimmering skyscrapers and the Bosco Verticale, this modern urban park bustles with activity. Sprawling lawns, a rich variety of plant life and an unusual design of irregularly shaped fields and circular ‘forests’ create atmospheric spaces for both play and contemplation. Additionally, its many bicycle and pedestrian paths seamlessly connect to transport, public spaces such as Piazza Gae Aulenti and surrounding neighbourhoods. The city’s third-biggest park, it’s the final piece in the Porta Nuova redevelopment project.