In the shadow of the Bosco Verticale, you’ll spot a neon sign stating boldly ‘Do Not Kill’. It seems odd in this quiet corner, but it serves the ‘House of Memory’ well, reminding citizens to be mindful of all the lives lost to wars, terrorism and independence battles. By day, the clever, multicoloured, pixelated brick exterior projects the faces of 19 victims, visible only from a distance – suggestive of the time needed to understand complex historical events.

Holocaust Memorial Day is commemorated here on 27 January along with special events and exhibitions exploring the idea of personal and shared memories. The extensive archives inside are open to all.