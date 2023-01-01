On a rise north of Varese’s centre, where the high walls of private residences enclose narrow, winding lanes, Villa Panza enjoys beautiful views of the Alps from its extensive gardens. The villa was donated to the nation in 1996 and part of that donation was an intriguing art collection, mostly monochrome canvases by American post-WWII artists, scattered about the opulent rooms and halls of the villa.

One of the finest rooms is the 1830 Salone Impero (Empire Hall), with heavy chandeliers and four canvases by American David Simpson (b 1928). More can be seen in the outbuildings (rustici), which are also used for temporary art exhibitions. The gardens, a combination of 18th-century Italianate and early-19th-century English style, make for a lovely meander before or after the art.