Museo e Tesoro del Duomo

Religious art museums are often dull, full of faded priestly vestments and tarnished silver that hasn’t been polished since the Risorgimento. But this museum is in a different class and arguably worth a Monza visit in its own right. Rare treasures include artefacts from the often glossed over Carolingian period of European history (8th and 9th centuries) as well as the priceless Croce di Agilulfo, an embroidered cross dating from the early 7th century.

Like all good museums, the Tesoro lets its exhibits tell the story, from the travails of Lombard queen Theodelinda to the indiscriminate looting of Napoleon and his generals. You’ll leave a wiser person. Admission includes viewing the Corona Ferrea (Iron Crown) – quite literally the museum's crowning glory – in the Duomo's chapel.