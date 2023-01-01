Parco di Monza

This enormous park is the green lung of the city; it's also one of the largest enclosed parks in Europe, with some 295 hectares of bello bosco (charming woodland). It sits on the Lambro river and incorporates the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, one of the world's oldest motor-racing circuits and home of the Italian Grand Prix. Also here is a horse-racing track, a golf course, tennis courts, a 50m Olympic swimming pool and miles of cycle paths.

You can hire bikes at Cascina Bastia (single/tandem €3/6 per hour).