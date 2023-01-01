This stunning, multipurpose exhibition space inhabits a huge former locomotive factory on the outskirts of Milan. Temporary exhibits include smartly curated contemporary retrospectives, but the big attraction is a permanent installation by German artist Anselm Kiefer. The enormous concrete-and-lead towers of his The Seven Heavenly Palaces are ruined shells that invoke the mythical yearning of their title.

On-site there's also a good bistro and bookshop, while the centre hosts some excellent educational programs and cultural events. Check the online calendar for details.