The ‘Royal Gardens’ run to a modest 40 hectares and couch the Villa Reale in a sea of artfully cultivated greenery. They were one of Northern Italy's first examples of the ‘English’ style of gardening that was all the rage in the 18th century. Wander down the winding pathways and you’ll find a romantic lake, a classical temple and a grotto screened by 15,000 richly hued species of shrubs, trees and flowers.