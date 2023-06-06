Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Luca Lorenzelli/Shutterstock
Perhaps more than any other Lake Maggiore town, Stresa, with a ringside view of sunrise over the lake, captures the lake's prevailing air of elegance and bygone decadence. This is most evident in the string of belle-époque confections along the waterfront, a legacy of the town’s easy access from Milan, which has made it a favourite for artists and writers since the late 19th century.
Stresa
For the best passeggiata (afternoon stroll) on Lake Maggiore head for Stresa, where a 2km-long lakeside promenade meanders through florid gardens and past…
Stresa
An easy 1km walk southeast of central Stresa along the SS33 main road, the Pallavicino is a 19th-century neoclassical villa set in banked lakeside grounds…
Stresa
More than 1000 alpine and subalpine species flourish in this 4-hectare botanical garden set partway up Monte Mottarone. It was founded in 1934 and…
Get to the heart of Stresa with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Sicily $22.99
Pocket Rome $14.99
Naples, Pompeii & the Amalfi Coast $22.99
in partnership with getyourguide