Stresa

isola bella garden Palazzo Borromeo Lake Maggiore - Stresa - Italy isolabella

©Luca Lorenzelli/Shutterstock

Perhaps more than any other Lake Maggiore town, Stresa, with a ringside view of sunrise over the lake, captures the lake's prevailing air of elegance and bygone decadence. This is most evident in the string of belle-époque confections along the waterfront, a legacy of the town’s easy access from Milan, which has made it a favourite for artists and writers since the late 19th century.

  • Lungolago di Stresa

    Lungolago di Stresa

    Stresa

    For the best passeggiata (afternoon stroll) on Lake Maggiore head for Stresa, where a 2km-long lakeside promenade meanders through florid gardens and past…

  • Parco della Villa Pallavicino

    Parco della Villa Pallavicino

    Stresa

    An easy 1km walk southeast of central Stresa along the SS33 main road, the Pallavicino is a 19th-century neoclassical villa set in banked lakeside grounds…

  • Giardino Botanico Alpinia

    Giardino Botanico Alpinia

    Stresa

    More than 1000 alpine and subalpine species flourish in this 4-hectare botanical garden set partway up Monte Mottarone. It was founded in 1934 and…

