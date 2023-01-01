Parco della Villa Pallavicino

An easy 1km walk southeast of central Stresa along the SS33 main road, the Pallavicino is a 19th-century neoclassical villa set in banked lakeside grounds that harbour extensive gardens as well as a 40-species zoological park. The villa is closed to the public, but the gardens – a mix of lawns, woodland and extravagant flower arrangements – make for a thoroughly pleasant stroll.

The 'zoo' consists of an interactive 'farm', aviary and various penned animals including llamas, Sardinian donkeys, zebras, flamingos and toucans. It seems to be aimed mainly at kids.