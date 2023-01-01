This tiny church on equally tiny Isola Superiore generally gets more tourists than congregation, except on 14 August when its saintly figurine – the Virgin of Assunta – is taken out on her feast day and paraded around the island amid a backdrop of candlelit fishing boats.

The church itself is a 14th-century Lombard structure built over an older 9th-century Romanesque shell of which only the original apse remains. To further confuse matters, the altar is baroque and contains a valuable wooden sculpture called Pietà that went missing (presumably stolen) for eight years in the 1990s.