Set in a stately 17th-century palazzo tucked down one of Pallanza's back lanes, this museum houses an exquisite collection of works by sculptor Paolo Troubetzkoy. Though not well known today, Troubetzkoy, who was born nearby in 1866, was celebrated as one of the great artists of the 20th century, and he created vivid busts of luminaries such as Toscanini, Tolstoy and George Bernard Shaw among others.

Upstairs, the museum stages changing exhibitions – which often feature painters from the permanent collection, like the 19th-century portraitist Daniele Ranzoni and Lombard landscape painter Federico Ashton.

After perusing works by Troubetzkoy, be sure to check out some of his sculptures a few blocks away on the lakeside.