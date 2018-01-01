Welcome to Perugia
Back in the 21st century, Perugia is a party-loving, pleasure-seeking university city, with students pepping up the nightlife and filling cafe terraces. The hopping summer event lineup includes one of Europe's best jazz festivals.
Perugia Assisi and Cortona from Florence
Cortona, a delightful hilltop town of ancient origins bursting with architectural treasures and offering spectacular views over the surrounding landscape. You will immerse yourself in the setting of the famous movie “Under the Tuscan Sun”, which was filmed in Cortona in 2003. Assisi, San Francesco’s birthplace, stands on the top of a hill overlooking a picturesque valley surrounded by gentle slopes and vineyards. Following San Francesco and Santa Chiara’s footsteps, you will be guided along winding streets and alleyways to the historical and artistic treasures of this Medieval town. In the superb Basilica of San Francesco d’Assisi, gazing Giotto’s frescoes of San Francesco’s life, you will learn the history of this important spiritual centre. There will be some free time to stroll around and relax in the enchanting atmosphere of this Umbrian jewel. The tour ends in Perugia with the opportunity to stroll through the old town in search of springs and fountains, beautiful views, Etruscan walls and doors, parks and gardens through trails that wind between the five historic districts of the city: Porta Sole, Porta Sant’Angelo, Porta Santa Susanna, Eburnea Gate and Porta San Pietro. The city, founded by the Etruscan, is rich in history and monuments, including Fontana Maggiore, which is one of the main monuments in the city and a crucial example of medieval sculpture, the Etruscan Arch of Augustus, which is the largest monument among Etruscan remains, the gateway of the Etruscan walls, the Palazzo dei Priori and the Rocca Paolina.
Perugia Private Walking Tour
Perugia is a city full of charme and history. Every ancient gate, alley, piazza, palazzo and church will capture your imagination; and every museum and gallery will impress you with a sense of history, culture and art. Perugia is not just a stuffy old showcase of the ancient, it also has a young, vibrant and energetic feel. Perugia is the site of many festivals and concerts, the most important of which are the annual fall Chocolate festival and the summer Umbria Jazz festival, lending the city to a chic and urbane atmosphere unmatched by other Italian cities.Meeting point will be at Piazza Italia, from there we will go first exploring the different strata of Rocca Paolina – the so called 'Perugia underground'. Once back to the city centre, there will be a stop at a famous old fashioned but very traditional coffee shop for an espresso or a cappuccino topped with hand whipped cream. The tour will focus on the main fountain – Fontana Maggiore – together with the other buildings standing in the square.
Umbrian Regional and Traditional Cooking Class with Lunch in Assisi
Join this cooking class to learn Nonna Paola’s secrets about her most famous recipes, cooking exclusively with organic and seasonal products such as vegetables, extra virgin olive oil, Umbrian truffles, and much more.A famous Italian quote says that “a small barrel contains the best wine”. There is no better way to describe Umbria, a region in central Italy, rich with history, culture, and ancient beliefs. It also has some of the best medieval borghi, small towns or villages, still preserved as they originally were, Assisi, Perugia, Gubbio, Spoleto, and Orvieto, to name a few.During your hands-on cooking class, you will learn to prepare special and unique recipes that evoke the ancient flavors of traditional Italian cuisine. You will prepare, with the assistance of a professional local chef, famous and delicious recipes such as tagliatelle, a handmade pasta, and other famous Umbrian dishes. These recipes will surely impress your friends when you host your next Italian dinner party once you are back home.Only the finest local wines will be tasted during the classes, adding value to the fun and relaxed atmosphere. Don't miss this special and memorable day.
Full-Day Private Tour to Perugia and Assisi from Siena
Start from Siena through the hills of Crete Senesi, sail along the northern shore of Lake Trasimeno, the largest body of water in Italy, until you get to the ancient city of Perugia. From the parking lot to get to the city, you will travel the escalators that will enable you to cross the ancient archaeological finds and the brick vaults of the Rocca Paolina up to the Giardini Carducci, heart of the city and the beautiful balcony over the valley. Significant in the historic center for a walk from Corso Vannucci wonderful buildings and shops, Piazza IV Novembre with the beautiful Fontana Maggiore, Palazzo dei Priori and the Cathedral. You will stop for a lunch at a traditional restaurant in the old city.You will leave for Assisi and, before reaching the town, will stop at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, famous for hosting inside the Portiuncula (little house where he usually lived St. Francis) and the Cappella del Transito (where the saint died, lying on the bare land), but also infamous for the recent earthquake that made it partially collapsed the dome.You will continue for a few kilometers and will then enter the city with a rich historical center and pleasant, with fourteenth-century streets, squares and wonderful features and churches of first importance and beauty. The Basilica of St. Francis, overlooking the city and the entire valley, is certainly the masterpiece, with its two churches, one on top of the other, internally painted by masters such as Cimabue, Simone Martini, the Lorenzetti and Giotto. Not to be missed are the Cathedral of San Rufino and the Church of Santa Chiara. Leaving the city, in the Umbrian countryside you will stop at a local company that produces wine (the typical Umbrian wines are Grechetto, Trebbiano, Montefalco Rosso and Sagrantino) and oil for a tour of the winery and a tasting of products.Finally to start again to return to Siena Hotels.
Private Departure Transfer: Umbria Hotels to Rome
Whether you’re traveling individually, as a couple or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transport service from your Umbria hotel to central Rome or Fiumicino Airport.The transfer service covers hotels throughout the entire Umbria region, including the popular vacation towns of Assisi, Perugia, Orvieto, Norcia, Gubbio, Spoleto, Todi and Casarta della Marmore. When your vacation in the charming inland region is over, simply meet your driver at your hotel at a prearranged time. Then, settle into your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle, use the wifi if you wish, and head straight to Rome.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details or Rome hotel details as well as your Umbria hotel accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24 - 48 hours prior to your departure from Umbria, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Basilica of Saint Francis Group Tour with a local guide
You will start your visit from the lower floor by entering the tomb of saint Francis and then you will keep exploring the church in the altar area where the frescoes about Jesus life are located. You will see then the friary cloister. The upper church at the end will make you knowing Saint Francis life through the famous cycle of paintings decorating the church’s side walls.The Basilica of Saint Francis is a bi- level 13th century building which preserves the tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi, one of the most beloved Saints in the world. This grandiose gorgeously embellished church does preserve frescoes by Cimabue, Giotto, Simone Martini, Pietro Lorenzetti and other very well known medieval painters of Italy. Indeed it is one of the most focal points of both art and spirituality. This church is a powerful place for believers and art lovers alike.