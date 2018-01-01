Full-Day Private Tour to Perugia and Assisi from Siena

Start from Siena through the hills of Crete Senesi, sail along the northern shore of Lake Trasimeno, the largest body of water in Italy, until you get to the ancient city of Perugia. From the parking lot to get to the city, you will travel the escalators that will enable you to cross the ancient archaeological finds and the brick vaults of the Rocca Paolina up to the Giardini Carducci, heart of the city and the beautiful balcony over the valley. Significant in the historic center for a walk from Corso Vannucci wonderful buildings and shops, Piazza IV Novembre with the beautiful Fontana Maggiore, Palazzo dei Priori and the Cathedral. You will stop for a lunch at a traditional restaurant in the old city.You will leave for Assisi and, before reaching the town, will stop at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli, famous for hosting inside the Portiuncula (little house where he usually lived St. Francis) and the Cappella del Transito (where the saint died, lying on the bare land), but also infamous for the recent earthquake that made it partially collapsed the dome.You will continue for a few kilometers and will then enter the city with a rich historical center and pleasant, with fourteenth-century streets, squares and wonderful features and churches of first importance and beauty. The Basilica of St. Francis, overlooking the city and the entire valley, is certainly the masterpiece, with its two churches, one on top of the other, internally painted by masters such as Cimabue, Simone Martini, the Lorenzetti and Giotto. Not to be missed are the Cathedral of San Rufino and the Church of Santa Chiara. Leaving the city, in the Umbrian countryside you will stop at a local company that produces wine (the typical Umbrian wines are Grechetto, Trebbiano, Montefalco Rosso and Sagrantino) and oil for a tour of the winery and a tasting of products.Finally to start again to return to Siena Hotels.