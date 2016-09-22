Welcome to Mount Etna
Since 1987 the volcano and its slopes have been part of a national park, the Parco dell'Etna. Encompassing 590 sq km and some 21 towns, the park's varied landscape ranges from the severe, snowcapped mountaintop to lunar deserts of barren black lava, beech woods and lush vineyards where the area's highly rated DOC wine is produced.
Mount Etna Day Trip from Taormina
Start your day trip by boarding your air-conditioned coach in central Taormina, and then relax on the 1-hour journey inland to Mount Etna, the island’s brooding – and spectacular – nemesis. Set in the middle of a national park, Europe’s highest active volcano dominates the Sicilian landscape around it.Hop out of your coach at the base station Rifugio Sapienza, and then enjoy roughly three hours at leisure to trek independently around the foothills of Mount Etna. The area is covered with hiking trails that zigzag in all directions, and your host will happily point you in the right direction for the Monti Silvestri Craters – two small, yet impressive, craters near the base station. If you want lunch before or after your hike, visit Rifugio Sapienza’s restaurant. Food and drinks are at your own expense, but the restaurant offers a good selection of hot and cold snacks.Eager to visit Mount Etna upper crater? Upgrade to skip the three hours of independent time and head to approximately 3,000 meters height with an alpine guide, instead. Ascent by cable car up to 2,500 meters and continuing on board jeeps up to the authorized crater zones at approximately 3,000 meters with the assistance of licensed guides of the CAI (Italian Alpine Club); stop to admire the eventual activity of the summit craters in a safety zones according to weather conditions.Then, return to Taormina in the comfort of your air-conditioned coach. Your day trip finishes with a drop-off at the start point.
Mount Etna, Alcantara Gorges and Circumetnea Train Tour
Meet your host in Taormina and travel by air-conditioned coach to Alcantara Gorges, a series of deep incisions in the cliffs around the Alcantara River. Pay your entrance fee, and then follow your host around the incredible waterfalls and gorges, created after a series of ancient volcanic eruptions.Return to your coach and travel to the small town of Randazzo. Then, head to Circumetnea Railway, a private train station that operates a 1950s-era train around Mount Etna. Take a seat aboard the delightfully old-fashioned train, and relax as it weaves its way around the entire circumference of the volcano. The route offers unique views of the volcano with valley vineyards and flower-frescoed meadows to one side and old lava fields of Mount Etna on the other.After an hour on the train, disembark and swap back to your coach. Travel to Etna south station, at an altitude of 6,234 feet (1,900 meters), and enjoy free time to hike the trails in the foothills at leisure. Grab a snack at the station’s cafe (own expense) and ask your host for hiking trail recommendations; sturdy walking shoes are recommended. Optional upgrade to ascend by cable car up to 2,500 meters and continuing on board jeeps up to the authorized crater zones at approximately 3,000 meters with the assistance of licensed guides of the CAI (Italian Alpine Club); stop to admire the eventual activity of the upper craters in a safety zones according to weather conditionsBoard your coach at the pre-arranged time, and then travel back to the start point in Taormina.Please note: During winter months (November to March), the tour travels from Randazzo to Etna south station by bus, not train. The optional upgrade to the top is also not possible. Winter tours only include free time for trekking at leisure around the foothills.
Sunset Mount Etna Tour from Taormina
Meet your host on board your air-conditioned coach, and then travel inland out of the city toward Mount Etna. After roughly an hour on the road, travel through Parco dell Etna and start ascending the slopes of Europe’s tallest active volcano, admiring breathtaking volcanic scenery along the way.Hop off your coach at an altitude of 5,906 feet (1,800 meters), and swap your mode of transport for a 4x4 jeep to travel up to Mount Etna’s upper craters – approximately 9,843 feet (3,000 meters) above sea level. Stroll around the upper craters of the volcano with your alpine guide, peering into solidified rivers of lava and learning about volcanology. Hear about Mount Etna’s famous eruptions and gaze down at some of the craters where Etna once released her fury. Watch the sun set over the Sicilian hills stretching out before your eyes, and then return to your jeep to travel away from the upper craters.Stop for dinner at a volcano-side restaurant near where your coach is parked, and dine from a traditional Sicilian menu at your own expense. Relax and chat with your host and fellow group members about your sunset Mount Etna experience, and then travel back to Taormina by coach.
Taormina and Castelmola Tour from Messina
The first step is the visit of Castelmola, a picturesque village just above Taormina. Here you can enjoy a beautiful landscape, with a wonderful overlook of the Mount Etna (more than 3,330 mt, the highest volcano in Europe), and the magnificent bay of Giardini - Naxos.We will then get to Taormina and to Porta Messina and we will have a walk along Corso Umberto (the ancient Roman street Valeria) visiting (with a tourist guide or on your own) the Greek-roman theater, the oldest churches and monuments, the most exclusive shops, famous restaurants, pastries and ice cream shops to taste typical Sicilian specialty and sweets. You will be enchanted by Taormina, the charming pearl of the Mediterranean which is always able to seduce even the most inattentive visitor. For those who leave from Messina at the end of the tour there will be a short visit of the historic centre of the city: the square of the cathedral with the biggest astronomical clock in the world, the church of the Catalans which is an extraordinary example of Arab -Norman art and the panoramic terrace between the Shrine of Christ the King and the Sanctuary of Montalto where you can admire the Strait of Messina.
Mount Etna Nature Hike, Lava Cave Tour from Catania
At 9:00am, you'll be picked up at your accommodation with our 4-wheel drive. You'll reach the altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level. From there, you'll enjoy a moderate hike for a duration of approximately 3 hours to admire the fascinating landscape of the Valle del Bove depression and it's moon like desert which is an old caldera from where we will have a breathtaking view of the smoking craters of Mount Etna and the surrounding landscapes facing the lonian sea. Your tour also includes an exploration of a lava tube, an experience that takes you to unique locations in Etna's most spectacular lava tube caves, a natural phenomena created when the surface lava solidified but magma continued to flow in tunnels. You'll be dropped off at your accommodation at 3:30pm.
Taormina Segway Tour
Meet your guide near Porta Catania in central Taormina, and start with an orientation session to get familiar with your two-wheeled, electric, self-balancing Segway. Once you feel comfortable, you’ll follow your guide through the leafy city streets to Borgo Medievale – Taormina’s oldest quarter.Stop for pictures in glamorous Piazza del Duomo, seeing the Baroque fountain that bears the city’s emblem– the Centauressa – and admiring the impressive city hall. Work your way toward the plush 5-star San Domenico hotel and hear of its use as an ancient monastery in bygone days.Visit the black-and-white-paved Piazza IX Aprile to soak up the views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna, and then circle around to glide to Taormina’s main street, Corso Umberto. Villa Communale is nearby, so head inside to discover a lush city park with views as colorful as its flowers. Make the most of the shade beneath the park's lofty Cypress trees while meandering around, and then head back out to the city streets. The city’s star attraction, Teatro Greco, lies ahead so have your camera ready to capture photos of this incredibly preserved Ancient Greek amphitheater. Hear about the gladiatorial games that the Romans once held here, and of the film festivals that the theater plays host to nowadays. Leave the theater and then continue to Porta Catania. After a stop outside the Capuchin church, finish your tour back at the start point.