The Dolomites

The jagged peaks of the Dolomites span the provinces of Trentino and Alto Adige, jutting into neighbouring Veneto. Europeans flock here in winter for highly hospitable resorts, sublime natural settings and extensive, well-coordinated ski networks. Come for downhill or cross-country skiing and snowboarding or get ready for sci alpinismo (an adrenaline-spiking mix of skiing and mountaineering), freeride, and a range of other winter adventure sports including those on legendary circuit Sella Ronda. This is also a beautiful summer destination, offering excellent hiking, sublime views and lots of fresh, fragrant air.

Explore The Dolomites

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Dolomites.

  • See

    Museo Ladin

    Atmospherically set in a castle 15km south of Brunico and full of folk treasures, this is the best of three museums in this region devoted to Ladin…

  • See

    LUMEN Museum of Mountain Photography

    Anyone passionate about the mountains should make a beeline for this captivating museum, opened in 2018 at the summit of Kronplatz ski resort. The…

  • See

    Chiesetta di San Giovanni in Ranui

    Sitting alone in a meadow below the gargantuan spiky peaks of the Odle mountain group, this tiny and almost impossibly picturesque onion-steepled church …

  • See

    Messner Mountain Museum Kronplatz

    Mountaineer Reinhold Messner's sixth and final mountain museum also sadly happened to be one of the final projects of star architect Zaha Hadid before her…

  • See

    Messner Mountain Museum Ripa

    Brunico's 13th-century hilltop castle is the evocative setting for mountaineer Reinhold Messner's fifth 'Mountain Museum'. Opened in 2011, it documents…

  • See

    Kriegerfriedhof

    This pristinely maintained cemetery set in a forest on Kühbergl just behind the town has graves of soldiers from the nearby WWI front as well as a section…

  • See

    Dom

    The lofty two-spired baroque cathedral you see today was built on top of the AD 980 Gothic-Romanesque original in 1745. While the bishop decamped to…

  • See

    Diözesanmuseum

    This museum is far more interesting than most of its ilk, and its magnificent palazzo (mansion) home testament to Bressanone's once-important religious…

  • See

    Museo Ladin de Fascia

    One of the Ladin valleys' fascinating cultural museums, this three-story structure in the village of Vigo di Fassa is packed with beautiful wood carvings…