The modern-day Magnificent Community of Fiemme is headquartered in the wonderfully frescoed Palazzo Vescovile in Val di Fiemme’s main town of Cavalese. Visitors can tour a dozen of its rooms, including the grand 16th-century Audience Room, adorned with beamed ceilings, portraits of prince-bishops and other dignitaries, and friezes of cherubs and vines. Even when the building is closed, it's still worthy of an admiring look at its facade.