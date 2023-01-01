Museo Archeologico dell'Alto Adige

Top choice in Bolzano (Bozen)

The star of the Museo Archeologico dell’Alto Adige is Ötzi, the Iceman, with almost the entire museum being given over to the Copper Age mummy. Kept in a temperature-controlled 'igloo' room, he can be viewed through a small window (peer closely enough and you can make out faintly visible tattoos on his legs). Ötzi's clothing – a wonderful get-up of patchwork leggings, rush-matting cloak and fur cap – and other belongings are also displayed.

Various exhibitions explore Ötzi's discovery, the world he lived in and his untimely death.

