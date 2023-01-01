On Val di Non’s southern limits, the vast MondoMelinda fruit-processing facility invites you to dive into the Val di Non's apple-happy culture. In the metallic-gold onsite cinema, a vertigo-inducing nine-minute video in English and Italian whisks visitors virtual-reality-style through MondoMelinda's unique five-hectare underground storage system, burrowed into an old limestone quarry beneath the orchards. Afterwards, tour the apple-processing plant itself, enjoy free samples and pick up some fruity souvenirs in the well-stocked factory shop.