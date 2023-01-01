Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a series of spectacular waterfalls along the 16km Sentiero delle Cascate (Waterfalls Trail). Four mountain huts strung out along the valley floor – from east to west, Chalet da Gino (www.chaletdagino.com), Rifugio Fontana Bona (www.rifugiofontanabona.it), Rifugio Stella Alpina (www.facebook.com/StellaAlpinaValGenova) and Rifugio Bedole (www.sites.google.com/site/rifugiobedole) – offer food and accommodation en route; Pinzolo's tourist office has full details.

From early July through early September, private vehicles are prohibited and a free shuttle bus runs the length of the valley.