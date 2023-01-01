Cascata del Varone

An unusual 100m waterfall that thunders through a vertical limestone tunnel rather than off an open cliff. With the help of metal walkways, you can enter the gorge to see the torrent – and get a soaking in the process. A botanical garden has taken root on the terraced hillside, making use of the perpetual downpour. The waterfall is just outside the village of Varone and 3km northwest of Riva's centre. Bus number 1 will get you there, or you can walk up on bike paths.