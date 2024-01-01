Housed in Riva's compact medieval castle, the civic museum features local archaeology, frescoes from Roman Riva, documents and paintings. In light of Riva's much-fought-over past, perhaps the most revealing exhibits are the antique maps dating from 1579 and 1667, and a 1774 Atlas Tyrolensis, which evocatively convey the area's shifting boundaries.
Museo Alto Garda
Lake Garda
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.49 MILES
Poet, soldier, hypochondriac and proto-Fascist, Gabriele d'Annunzio (1863–1938) defies easy definition, and so does his estate. Bombastic, extravagant and…
23.85 MILES
The jewel in the Allegrini crown, this historic villa dates to the mid-16th century and was built by intellectual and humanist Giulio della Torre…
Museo di Arte Moderna e Contemporanea Rovereto
9.79 MILES
This four-storey, 12,000-sq-metre steel, glass and marble behemoth, designed by Ticinese architect Mario Botta, is both imposing and human in scale, with…
20.58 MILES
Northwest of Pinzolo is the entrance to the Val di Genova, renowned as one of the Alps' most beautiful valleys. It's great walking country, lined with a…
18.83 MILES
Guarded by hulking fortifications, this massive edifice was home to Trento's bishop-princes until Napoleon's arrival in 1801. Enclosed within is the…
24.49 MILES
Opened in the mid-2010s and housed in an old monastery a block back from Salò’s ferry dock, Musa’s exhibits are split between a permanent collection that…
28.86 MILES
Occupying 2 hectares at Sirmione's northern tip, this ruined 1st-century-AD Roman villa is a picturesque complex of teetering stone arches and tumbledown…
17.98 MILES
A stunning modernist architectural work, courtesy of Renzo Piano, houses this 21st-century science museum and cleverly echoes the local landscape…
Nearby Lake Garda attractions
0.26 MILES
This area of pebble beaches, parkland, picnic spots, paddling toddlers and strolling Italian holidaymakers is also the launchpad for many a waterborne…
0.32 MILES
From the centre of Riva, the Bastione is the chalk-white castle clinging to sheer cliffs high above the west edge of town. The 3.5km hike to this…
1.31 MILES
An unusual 100m waterfall that thunders through a vertical limestone tunnel rather than off an open cliff. With the help of metal walkways, you can enter…
3.25 MILES
No doubt avoiding the summer tourists, Archduke Albrecht preferred to build his winter palace 5km north of Riva in pretty Arco in 1872. Around it he…
5.33 MILES
Limone's top attraction is this renovated Lemon orchard where you can learn a bit about the region's lemon-growing traditions, sample lemon-infused…
8.03 MILES
The long mountain ridge that towers above the northeast shores of Lake Garda is known as Monte Baldo. Ironically, the name doesn’t refer to its baldness …
8.33 MILES
From Via Capitanato winding lanes lead to the chalky-white Castello Scaligero. This late-6th-century fortress was built by the Franks and consolidated by…
8.48 MILES
This palace was home to Malcesine's governor when it was ruled by the Republic of Venice, largely between 1405 and 1797. A single, large hall leads onto a…