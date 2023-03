From the centre of Riva, the Bastione is the chalk-white castle clinging to sheer cliffs high above the west edge of town. The 3.5km hike to this picturesque ruin is as steep as it looks and leads up hairpin bends past oleanders, cypresses and wayside shrines. The castle was built by the Venetians in a desperate bid to hold onto power.

Pick up the signed path where Via Bastione joins Via Monte Oro.