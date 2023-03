From Via Capitanato winding lanes lead to the chalky-white Castello Scaligero. This late-6th-century fortress was built by the Franks and consolidated by the Della Scala family, who ruled Malcesine between 1277 and 1387. The poet Goethe thought the castle so beautiful he sketched it, was mistaken for a spy and temporarily thrown into its cells. The view of the castle from the lake is vastly superior to the views of the lake from the castle.