Chiesa di San Francesco

The Franciscans were Gargnano’s first inhabitants, and their modest 13th-century Romanesque church is the village's main monument. They were also some of the first farmers to cultivate citrus fruits in Europe, and you’ll find an array of lemons, oranges and melons carved lovingly into the capitals inside the surviving cloisters.
The privately owned Parco Baia delle Sirene rents sun loungers beneath the trees on Punta San Vigilio's beach. Entry is free at sunset.