Isola del Garda

It's not often you get to explore such a stunning private island, villa and grounds. Anchored just off Salò, this speck of land is crowned with impressive battlements, luxuriant formal gardens and a sumptuous neo-Gothic Venetian villa. Boats depart from towns including Salò, San Felice del Benaco, Gardone Riviera and Sirmione, but in typical Italian fashion they only leave each location one or two times a week, so plan ahead. See the website for the precise timetable.

The island is owned by the Contessa Cavazza, and she and her seven children still live on the island with their families; you may well see some of them strolling around. The tour price includes a small aperitivo. Visits to the island are by guided tour only (in Italian, English, French and German) and last one and a half to two hours.