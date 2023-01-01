In 1943 Salò was named the capital of the Social Republic of Italy as part of Mussolini and Hitler's last efforts to organise Italian Fascism in the face of advancing American forces. This episode, known as the Republic of Salò, saw more than 16 public and private buildings in the town commandeered and turned into Mussolini's ministries and offices. Strolling between the sites is a surreal tour of the dictator's doomed mini-state. Look out for the multilingual plaques scattered around town.

The Palazzo della Magnifica Patria (now the town hall) was the Interpreters' Office HQ, where foreign dispatches were translated. Bar Italia was the Casa del Fascio, home to Mussolini's guards, and the local primary school became the base for Agenzia Stefani, the notorious news agency for Fascist propaganda.