Parco Archeologico Rocca di Manerba

Top choice in Lake Garda West Bank

Protected by Unesco, the gorgeous 'rock of Minerva' juts out scenically into the lake just north of Moniga del Garda. The park contains the remaining low rubble walls of a medieval castle, a restful nature reserve of evergreen woods, orchid meadows and walking trails, and some of the best beaches on the lake. There's also a small archaeological museum close to where you can park just outside the village of Montinelle.

The park takes its name from a long-gone Roman temple dedicated to the goddess Minerva.

