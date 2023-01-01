Museo di Salò

Opened in the mid-2010s and housed in an old monastery a block back from Salò’s ferry dock, Musa’s exhibits are split between a permanent collection that tells the town’s history through art and sculpture, and a temporary gallery that has – so far – pulled in several artistic heavy-punchers (exhibitions on Mussolini’s personality cult and ‘madness in art’ have recently featured).

The permanent pieces relate the town’s story with the help of some its former residents, most notably Mussolini, D’Annunzio and Gasparo da Salò (1542–1609), one of the world’s earliest violin-makers.