The sanctuary of the Madonna del Carmine dates from 1452. Its simple Gothic-Romanesque exterior does little to prepare you for the technicolour frescoes inside, depicting images of Christ and the Virgin and scenes resonant with the Carmelite Order.

Although the provenance of the 15th-century frescoes is unknown, a number are thought to be the work of Mantegna, Paolo Uccello and Vicenzo Foppa, such is their quality and depth of perspective.