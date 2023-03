The leafy headland of Punta San Vigilio curls out into the lake 3km north of Garda. An avenue of cypress trees leads from the car park towards a gorgeous crescent of bay backed by olive groves. There the Parco Baia delle Sirene offers sun loungers beneath the trees; there's also a children's play area.

Entry is free at sunset. Alternatively, from the car park walk north a short distance and head off down the paths to a couple of smaller, quieter public coves.