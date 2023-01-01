Museo dell'Olio d'Oliva

Some 2km south of Bardolino in Cisano, the most impressive exhibits at this well-laid-out museum are the monster grape presses, some of which used mule power to drive them. Other displays chart the history of olive oil production around Lake Garda and explain how the crop is harvested today. There’s also an olive-oil library and an exhibition of glassware used to serve and store oil. The shop upstairs sells everything from olive-wood chopping boards to olive-based cosmetics.