The five towers of the privately owned Rocca Scaligera rise to the south of the harbour – look out for the huge hole in the north wall of its main tower, made by a canon during the 15th-century wars between Venice and Milan. The town's south gate, known as the Porta del Lion due to the bas-relief of the Venetian lion carved on it, is alongside.
Lake Garda
