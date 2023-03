A 300m stroll north from the ferry landing brings you to a beach where gleaming white pebbles fringe shallow crystalline waters. The shore, bar and restaurant are backed by olive groves that look out directly at the craggy heights of Monte Baldo opposite. If you're here in late spring, the mountain often still has snow clinging to its tip.

Popular with families, the beach is well equipped with a shaded picnic area, ping-pong tables, volleyball courts, and water-sports hire outlets.