Museo Nazionale della Preistoria della Valle Camonica

Central Lombardy

Capo di Ponte's newest attraction, which opened in 2014, delves into the fascinating prehistoric sites scattered around the Valle Camonica. The small museum on the ground floor has a collection of engraved stele and menhirs taken from nearby megalithic sites, and on the upper floor burial objects, household items and tools, which date back even earlier – to more than 10,000 BC.

The ticket price includes admission to Parco Nazionale delle Incisioni Rupestri, and makes a great add-on to the archaeological park.

