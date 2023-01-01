Monte Isola towers from the south end of Lake Iseo, making it easily the lake's most intriguing feature. It's Europe's largest lake island, at 4.28 sq km, and today remains dotted with fishing villages. From Carzano in the northeast – where many ferries land – or Peschiera Maraglio in the southeast you can climb rough stairs to the scattered rural settlements and follow a path to the top of the island (599m).

It's also possible to walk or cycle right around the island – the total distance is around 9km.