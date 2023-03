Five kilometres south of Provaglio, in the hamlet of Bornato, stands a 13th-century castle, with imposing crenellated walls, and a Renaissance villa set inside the grounds. On Sunday the doors open to the public, allowing visitors to see some of the villa's grand fresco-covered rooms, its wine cellar and the lush gardens outside.

The villa's owners possess local vineyards in the area and sell their wine and offer tastings at the castle.