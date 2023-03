Set at the end of a short, cypress-lined avenue, this impressive monastic complex, which dates back to at least 1050, was set on an important crossroads for pilgrims heading to Rome. The building in its present form dates largely from the 15th century and boasts a gracious Renaissance cloister. There are still a few Olivetan monks living here.

The abbey is about 7km southeast of Provaglio, in Rodengo Saiano.