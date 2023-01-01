On the northwest side of Piazza Vecchia, the fresco-dappled Palazzo del Podestà was traditionally home to Venice's representative in Bergamo. Today, the medieval building houses a small imaginative museum with audiovisual and interactive displays that tell the story of Bergamo's Venetian age. Admission also includes access to the Torre del Campanone, with superb views over Bergamo.

Inside the museum, expect animated maps, high-tech re-creations of printing typefaces, historical videos and strong air-con. Most of the cinematic displays are in Italian, but there are also some written panels in English.