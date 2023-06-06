Bergamo

View of Piazza Vecchia in Bergamo.

Overview

Of Lombardy’s four great historic cities, Bergamo might just be the finest, courtesy of its handsomely walled old town, antique but atmospheric main piazza and – lest we forget – overachieving Serie A football team (Atalanta).

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Accademia Carrara

    Accademia Carrara

    Bergamo

    Just east of the old city walls is one of Italy's great art repositories. Founded in 1780, it contains an exceptional range of Italian masters. Raphael's…

  • Palazzo del Podestà

    Palazzo del Podestà

    Bergamo

    On the northwest side of Piazza Vecchia, the fresco-dappled Palazzo del Podestà was traditionally home to Venice's representative in Bergamo. Today, the…

  • Torre del Campanone

    Torre del Campanone

    Bergamo

    Bergamo's colossal, square-based Torre del Campanone soars 52m above the city. It still tolls a bell at 10pm, the legacy of an old curfew. Taking the lift…

  • View of Piazza Vecchia in Bergamo.

    Piazza Vecchia

    Bergamo

    The Upper Town's beating heart is the cafe-clad Piazza Vecchia, lined by elegant architecture that is a testament in stone and brick to Bergamo's long and…

  • City Walls

    City Walls

    Bergamo

    One of several towns in Italy with an intact ring of defences, Bergamo’s impressive walls were built by the Venetians over 30 years starting in 1561…

  • Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

    Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore

    Bergamo

    Bergamo's most striking church, begun in 1137, is quite a mishmash of styles. To its whirl of Romanesque apses (on which some external frescoes remain…

  • Palazzo della Ragione

    Palazzo della Ragione

    Bergamo

    The imposing arches and columns of the Palazzo della Ragione sit at the southern end of Piazza Vecchia. Built in the 12th century, it bears the lion of St…

  • Galleria d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea

    Galleria d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea

    Bergamo

    GAMeC, as the gallery is known, sits opposite the more prestigious Accademia Carrara and displays modern works by Italian artists like Giacomo Balla,…

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Bergamo

The walking route between Bergamo and Brescia

Hiking

Hike between Italy’s capitals of culture on a new trail

Apr 27, 2023 • 2 min read

